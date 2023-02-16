Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36,220.81 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Rune has a market cap of $36,220.81 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00007421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00424730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,004.09 or 0.28134881 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.92926714 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.