Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.05-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.93 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-12.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

