Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$12.05 EPS.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $100.11. 86,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ryder System by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

