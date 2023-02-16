Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

