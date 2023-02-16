Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.37. 73,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 505,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Scilex Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30.

Get Scilex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.