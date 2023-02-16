Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

