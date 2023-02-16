SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Edison International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.