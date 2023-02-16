SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Accenture by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.76. 844,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

