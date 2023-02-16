SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,975. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.