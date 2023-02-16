SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,947. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

