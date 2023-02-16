Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,250 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for about 3.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Service Co. International worth $88,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.06. 387,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

