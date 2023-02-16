Settian Capital LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Settian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.9% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Pool by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Pool by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Pool Stock Down 2.5 %

About Pool

POOL traded down $9.59 on Thursday, hitting $374.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.37. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.