Settian Capital LP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Settian Capital LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 6.7% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 173.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 333,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.30. 304,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,350. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.