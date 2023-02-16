SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

SFL has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SFL to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SFL by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of SFL by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SFL by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,178,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

