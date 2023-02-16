Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.22 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.36. 243,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.