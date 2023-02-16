Shell Asset Management Co. Has $20.24 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111,381 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after buying an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,807,199. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $555.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.