Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,626 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $508.57. 472,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,505. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

