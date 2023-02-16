Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,864 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.42. 948,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

