Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,163 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $420.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,481. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

