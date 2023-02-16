Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 10.0 %

FOUR traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 2,575,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

