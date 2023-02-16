Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 10.0 %

FOUR traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 2,575,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

