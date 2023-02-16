Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.
Shopify Stock Down 15.9 %
NYSE SHOP traded down $8.48 on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 36,677,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,748,570. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
