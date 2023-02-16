Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Increases By 11.0%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 478,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

