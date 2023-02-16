Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 5.6%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 572,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,598. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

