Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Grows By 14.4%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.63. 499,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,602. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.02.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.