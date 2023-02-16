Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Increases By 9.8%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 601,784 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

