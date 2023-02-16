Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 12.5%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.