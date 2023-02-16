Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 12.5%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
