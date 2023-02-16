Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Decreases By 9.6%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 810,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

