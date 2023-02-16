Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Grows By 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 366,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.97.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

