Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Decreases By 9.4%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 123,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.67. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

