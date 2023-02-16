Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Grows By 5.5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Certara by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 435,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

