Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Grows By 5.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 984.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $68.27 on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €52.00 ($55.91) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($80.65) to €77.00 ($82.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

