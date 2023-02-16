Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Grows By 13.6%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

CYGIY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

