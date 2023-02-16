Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Rises By 13.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,203.5 days.
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
