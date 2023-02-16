Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Rises By 13.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,203.5 days.

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

