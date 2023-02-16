Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Rises By 13.8%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

