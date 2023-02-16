Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Expands By 20.0%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.5 %

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 614,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $898.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,080. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

