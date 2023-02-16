Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Drops By 9.7%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 196,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.08. 95,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

