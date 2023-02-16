Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Grows By 14.0%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Stock Performance

EXAI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $933.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.