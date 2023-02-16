Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Declines By 10.6%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,307,400 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,699,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,945.5 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.96 on Thursday. Fosun International has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

