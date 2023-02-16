Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 16.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

FECCF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 24,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

Featured Stories

