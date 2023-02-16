Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Drops By 14.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 74,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

