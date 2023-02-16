Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Drops By 14.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 74,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
