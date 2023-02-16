Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increases By 13.1%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 972,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,990. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,373 shares of company stock worth $6,991,741 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

