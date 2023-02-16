Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expands By 13.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

