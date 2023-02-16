Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 15.8%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

