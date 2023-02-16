Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Grows By 5.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hudbay Minerals

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.