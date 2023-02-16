Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Declines By 19.0%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 1,444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,341.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on IPGDF shares. Citigroup lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IGO in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

IPGDF remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

