Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases By 5.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 379,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,922,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 162,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

