Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Drops By 19.3%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,244,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,038.0 days.
Shares of ISUZF stock remained flat at $12.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.58.
