Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Declines By 12.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 944,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 303,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,485. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
