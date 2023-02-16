Short Interest in JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Declines By 16.8%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 793,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,597.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JDEPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.50 ($34.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.26) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $30.17 during trading hours on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Read More

