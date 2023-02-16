Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Decreases By 19.0%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUPW remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 173,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 345.73% and a negative return on equity of 199.01%.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

